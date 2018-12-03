Senate Republicans Welcome Three New Members

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel)officially welcomed three new members to the Senate Republican Caucus for the 2019-20 legislative session as they took their oaths of office today at a swearing-in ceremony at the Senate Chamber inside the California State Capitol.

The three new Republican senators are Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno), Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), and Brian Jones (R-Santee), who respectively represent the 8th, 16th and 38th Senate districts. They were part of a group of 20 new and re-elected senators from both parties who were sworn in today. The re-elected Republican senators who also took their oaths were Leader Bates, Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), and Senator Jeff Stone (R-Riverside County).

“It’s an honor to welcome the three newest members of the Senate Republican Caucus to the California State Senate,” said Leader Bates. “Senators Borgeas, Grove, and Jones collectively represent three million residents living in their large and diverse districts. Together, Senate Republicans represent 11 million Californians and we look forward to serving as their voice in the new legislative session as we believe no Californian should be left behind. We will work to make progress on issues that matter to all people, including better schools, improved access to health care, and a more affordable cost-of-living.”

Brief biographical descriptions and statements from the three new Republican senators can be found below:

Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno)

Senator Borgeas previously served as a Fresno County supervisor and Fresno city councilmember. He is a Georgetown Law School graduate and served as a professor of international security law at the San Joaquin College of Law. His new Senate website is located at senate.ca.gov/borgeas.

“It’s humbling to know that I am now officially representing the hopes, dreams, and interests of 1 million Californians in the State Senate. I’m excited to get to work on their behalf to make progress on the issues that matter most to our district such as water, jobs, and education. I promise to fight for all our communities to ensure a better tomorrow,” said Senator Borgeas.

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield)

Senator Grove was the first female military veteran elected to the State Assembly and served from 2010 to 2016. After graduating from high school, she joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany. After finishing her Army service, Senator Grove started an employment agency with her sister-in-law. Her new Senate website is located at senate.ca.gov/grove.

“I am honored with the trust that the people of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties have placed in me. Now more than ever, I believe California needs a conservative voice in the Legislature to represent the hard working people in my district and the state, so that their paychecks are not used as a rubber stamp for unnecessary spending by the status quo in Sacramento,” said Senator Grove.

She added, “For too long our political leaders have demanded more taxes to pay for an increasingly inefficient and punitive state government. We can do better; we must do better. I will analyze every item in the state budget and every proposed new law to first see how it affects jobs and the cost of living for our families. The state has specific responsibilities that must be addressed, but that does not mean making it harder for working families to have good-paying jobs, educate their children, and achieve a higher standard of living. The trend of adding more costly burdens on families must stop.”

Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee)…

Senator Jones served in the State Assembly from 2010 to 2016 and on the Santee City Council from 2002 to 2010 and from 2017 to 2018. He is a commercial real estate professional and small business owner, and a graduate of San Diego State University with a degree in business administration. His new Senate website is located at senate.ca.gov/jones.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen by the constituents of the 38th State Senate district to serve as their representative in Sacramento. I am ready to return on their behalf and with my colleagues, bring some common sense back into the Capitol. I am committed to a government that works for all Californians – their voices will be heard,” said Senator Jones.

