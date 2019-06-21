Senate Republicans “Keep the Promise” to the Developmentally Disabled Community

SACRAMENTO – Today, members of the Senate Republican Caucus are keeping the promise to the most vulnerable members of our communities. Senate Republicans voted in support of Senate Bill 81 which will improve transparency and accountability for regional centers, provide rate increases for service providers who serve the developmentally disabled community, and suspend the Uniform Holiday Schedule used during recessions as a budget savings tool.



According to a rate study report released in March, provider rates for the developmentally disabled community are underfunded by $1.2 billion. SB 81 is a budget trailer bill and will provide up to $250 million annually from the state budget for provider rate increases.



Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) issued the following statement:

“Senate Republicans advocated for a full 8 percent across-the-board increase and we will continue to keep our promise to help the developmentally disabled community. While $250 million is only a fraction of what is truly needed, it is a down payment for service providers who care for the most vulnerable members of our society. This is a significant step in the right direction, but more still needs to be done,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.Senate Bill 81 excludes 12 service categories including:Infant Development and Early Start ProgramsIndependent Living ProgramsActivity CenterSocial Recreation ProgramRehab Work Activity ProgramIn February, Senate Republican Leader Grove delivered a letter to the Chairs of the Assembly and Senate Budget Committees requesting several budget items for the 2019-20 fiscal year. This included an 8 percent across-the-board rate increase for providers who serve the developmentally disabled community and a request to reinvest the savings from the closures of the Developmental Centers (DCs) back into the community.

