Senate Republican Leaders Respond to Governor’s May Revise

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), vice chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, issued the following statement today in response to Governor Brown’s revised 2017-18 budget proposal(link is external):

Senate Republican Leader Bates:

“After giving Californians a lemon of a gas and car tax hike, Sacramento Democrats seem intent on giving them a lemon of a budget. The revised budget takes money from tax increases for programs like education and health care and transfers it to the General Fund for other purposes. Such moves underscore why raising taxes without reform is folly.

“Despite talk of fiscal restraint and budget deficits, the revised budget would still result in a spending increase of $1.7 billion. Over the past six years spending has gone up by $38 billion, and questionable priorities such as high-speed rail continue to be funded. Now is not the time for the Legislature to create new spending we cannot afford. Republicans will continue to cast a spotlight on the budget process as a final deal is hammered out in the weeks ahead.”

Senator Nielsen:

“After decades of neglect Oroville Dam, the state’s levees and other flood control infrastructure are badly damaged and require immediate repairs to protect the lives and property of Californians.

“The Democrat majority must resist the urge to spend and instead prioritize our most vulnerable populations in anticipation of potential budget shortfalls.

“It is imperative that we invest in our state savings account – the Rainy Day Fund – for the inevitable economic downturn, as the governor appropriately noted.”

Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Follow her on Twitter(link is external) and Facebook(link is external).