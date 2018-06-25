Senate Republican Leader Bates Welcomes Newly Sworn-In Senator Ling Ling Chang

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) welcomed Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) to the California State Senate at her swearing-in ceremony. California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye administered the oath of office. Senator Chang will serve the residents of California’s 29th Senate District, covering portions of Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties.

“Congratulations to Senator Ling Ling Chang! My Senate Republican colleagues and I welcome her to Sacramento. She’s no stranger to public service as she previously served on the local level and in the State Assembly. As a newly-sworn member of our Republican Caucus, I know Senator Chang will be a strong advocate for her constituents and will ensure they have a voice at the State Capitol,” said Leader Bates.

“It is a great honor to be sworn in today as the State Senator representing my community – the community I grew up in,” said Senator Chang. “I am humbled by the trust the voters have placed in me and I recognize the weight of that responsibility. Voters were clear that we need someone in Sacramento to protect taxpayers, and I’m prepared fight tax increases wherever I see them.”

Senator Patricia Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She is the Senate Republican Leader.

Senator Ling Ling Chang represents the 29th Senate District which encompasses portions of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties, including the communities of Brea, Chino Hills, Cypress, Diamond Bar, Fullerton, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Rowland Heights, Stanton, Walnut, Yorba Linda and portions of Anaheim, Buena Park, City of Industry and West Covina.