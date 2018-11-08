Senate Republican Leader Bates’ Statement on Thousand Oaks Shooting

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) released the following statement on the Thousand Oaks shooting that killed 12 people, including Sergeant Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department:

“With a heavy heart, I grieve with the families and friends of those who lost loved ones in last night’s horrific shooting in Thousand Oaks. Let us forever keep in our minds and hearts of the heroic actions of Sergeant Helus who responded to the call of duty and gave his life in protecting others. I send my condolences to the family and friends of all the victims in this horrific and tragic act, and to the entire community of Thousand Oaks,” said Leader Bates.

Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.