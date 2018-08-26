|
SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) released the following statement today on the passing of United States Senator John McCain (R-Arizona):
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Senate Republican Leader Bates’ Statement On Passing Of Senator John McCain
Senate Republican Leader Bates’ Statement On Passing Of Senator John McCain
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 5 hours ago on August 26, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: August 26, 2018 @ 7:54 am
- Filed Under: State and National