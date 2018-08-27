Senate Republican Leader Bates’ Statement on Passing of Senator John McCain

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel)released the following statement today on the passing of United States Senator John McCain (R-Arizona):

“America has lost a patriot and public servant in Senator McCain. He served our country with honor on the battlefields of Vietnam and in the arena of politics. His proven commitment of putting country first will continue to inspire me and many other Americans across the political spectrum. I send my condolences to his wife Cindy and their family as they prepare to lay him to rest.”

Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.