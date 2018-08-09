Senate Republican Leader Bates Responds to Rejection of DMV Audit

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement after a request to audit the California Department of Motor Vehicles failed to pass today during a hearing of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee: “Fixing the DMV is not a partisan issue, but a California issue affecting people who have to spend an entire day at a DMV office to renew a driver’s license or register a car. What is it going to take to audit the DMV? They deserve to know what went wrong. They deserve to know what needs to be done to fix it. They deserve a DMV that works. I supported the request for an audit and I’m disappointed that the request failed to pass. Californians deserve better,” said Senator Bates. Primary reason for DMV’s challenges: The REAL ID law was passed in 2005 – 13 years ago.

The DMV director is blaming implementation of the REAL ID law as one of the reasons for DMV’s challenges.

The DMV has already received authorization for 550 additional positions and $46 million in this year’s budget.

The DMV is also expected to ask for another 2,000 additional staff positions and $151 million more to handle the REAL ID workload over the next four years. Senator Bates has introduced a ‘Plus 90′ legislative proposal that would give an additional 90 days for all drivers’ license renewals that are set to expire this year and would also extend the deadline for new Californians to register their out-of-state cars. Senator Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She is the Senate Republican Leader.