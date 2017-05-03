Senate Republican Leader Bates Responds to Signing of Senate Bill 1

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement on the signing of Senate Bill 1 which is a $5.2 billion annual tax increase that will grow over time and has no sunset date.

“Californians got a lemon of a gas and car tax hike today.

“We need better roads and those can be fixed without raising taxes. Yet Capitol Democrats continue a broken system that diverts transportation dollars away from our roads, imposes a new car tax, and worse, hits us with a punishing record gas tax increase. This tax hike particularly hurts Californians struggling to make ends meet.

“This gas and car tax hike is a cautionary tale about what happens when one party has legislative supermajorities. Until Californians vote for more balance in the Legislature, there is nothing to stop liberal politicians from approving more tax increases in the future.”