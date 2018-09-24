|
SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement on the ordering of a performance audit of the Department of Motor Vehicles:
Senate Republican Leader Bates recently authored an op-ed published in TheVistaPress.com calling for the immediate audit of the DMV, saying the urgency is clear.
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Senate Republican Leader Bates Issues Statement on DMV Audit
Senate Republican Leader Bates Issues Statement on DMV Audit
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 4 hours ago on September 24, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: September 24, 2018 @ 3:53 pm
- Filed Under: State and National
NEXT ARTICLE →
Measure to Promote Neighborhood Electric Vehicles in San Diego County Becomes Law
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Senator Bates – Legislation to Increase Opioid Preventative Education Becomes Law