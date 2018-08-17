Senate Republican Leader Bates and Senator Nielsen Issue Statement on Potential Wildfire Legislation

SACRAMENTO – Today, Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus, Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), released a joint statement on potential wildfire legislation:

“We believe it is in the best interest of the public for the Legislature to defer discussion of inverse condemnation to a later time. The Legislature should instead focus on more immediate issues that we can realistically address by the end of this month, such as improving the safety of electricity delivery systems, and reducing the risks of wildfires by fixing laws and regulations that have led to a proliferation of unmanaged forests and unprecedented levels of fuel. Costs resulting from these wildfires need to be addressed, but in a way that is fair to everyone, including California’s ratepayers.

“The proliferation of unmanaged forests has created tinder boxes that are waiting to explode. Private forest landowners should be economically encouraged to promote healthy forests within their properties, and we must reduce the onerous regulations that have contributed to the destructive wildfires that have become the ‘new normal.’ California has a responsibility to protect its lands and to work with the state’s largest landowner – the federal government – to coordinate forest management and fire prevention efforts. We cannot fix this problem without federal participation.”

