Senate GOP Leader Patricia Bates Responds to Governor’s State of the State Address

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement in response to Governor Brown’s State of the State address today:

“I congratulate Governor Brown on his final State of the State speech. He will leave behind a deep legacy of public service to Californians.

“The narrative that the governor gave of California in his speech only tells one side of the story. While parts of California are prospering, the sad truth is that the state has the nation’s highest poverty rate when accounting for cost-of-living. Our state has become increasingly unaffordable for many Californians. The governor is touting the high-speed rail project that continues to balloon in cost, but voter-approved initiatives on building new water storage and modernizing schools remain largely unfulfilled. I feel like the lady in that classic Wendy’s commercial asking ‘Where’s the beef?'”

“It’s also important to point out that the state has at least $234 billion in unfunded pension liabilities that it owes to public employees and retirees. The governor did not elaborate on how he would pay for it. The failure to significantly address the pension issue means the next governor will have to tackle it. We have a lot of priorities in Sacramento that deserve the full attention of state officials. Californians deserve better.”



