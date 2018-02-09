Senate GOP Leader Patricia Bates Receives 2017 Life Sciences Champion Award



Photo courtesy of CLSA (From l-r: CLSA President/CEO Sara Radcliffe, Senator Bates, and CLSA Board Chairman Don Bobo of Edwards Lifesciences)

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) was recognized last night as one of three state legislators to receive a “2017 Life Sciences Champion Award” from the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA).The award was presented at a legislative reception in Sacramento.

“It’s an honor to receive an award from the California Life Sciences Association, which is one of the state’s champions for innovation. As a policy-maker, I’m committed to strengthening California’s world-leading life sciences sector. The medical advancements coming out of the life-sciences field right here in California have changed our world and will continue to do so far into the future,” said Senator Bates. “I applaud the industry’s entrepreneurship and contributions to our state’s economy. I’m impressed with the innovative solutions that save and enhance so many lives.”

“California is the birthplace of biotechnology and today the state’s life sciences sector employs over 91,000 people in San Diego and Orange County working to develop more than 1,200 new innovative medicines and technologies. Thanks in part to the commitment of Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates in promoting thoughtful public policies as vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, biomedical innovators in California are better equipped to continue the challenging work of bringing needed therapies to treat and cure patients. California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) thanks Senator Bates for her leadership,” said CLSA President and CEO Sara Radcliffe.



About the Life Sciences Champion Award: Recipients of CLSA’s Life Sciences Champion Award have demonstrated a fundamental understanding of the importance of California’s life sciences innovation ecosystem.

Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.