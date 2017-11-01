Senate GOP Leader Patricia Bates Earns Perfect Score

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (Laguna Niguel) today announced that she received a perfect 100 percent score (“A” grade) from the nonpartisan Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (HJTA) in its 2017 Legislative Report Card . HJTA is one of the state’s top watchdogs on tax and public finance issues, and it tracked 22 significant taxpayer-related bills this year. “Defending California’s taxpayers from a hailstorm of tax and fee increase proposals this year has been a challenging experience,” said Senator Bates. “However, I am proud to have received a perfect score from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association for my votes on tax issues. I look forward to continuing to work with HJTA on doing everything we can to protect taxpayers from being further hurt in 2018.” On tax issues, Senator Bates has focused her efforts on stopping legislation that will add more costs to taxpayers, such as a major gas and car tax increase taking effect on November 1; a $75 per document recording tax; and an extension of “cap-and-trade” regulations that could increase the cost of fuel by an additional 70 cents per gallon by 2030. She has also spoken out against efforts to create a “split-roll” that would separate commercial and industrial property from Proposition 13, which would lead to massive tax increases for California’s job creators and property owners. Senator Bates has received “A” grades on HJTA’s legislative reports cards in each of the first three years that she has served in the state Senate.