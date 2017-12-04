Senate GOP Leader Bates Earns Top Scores from Statewide Public Safety Associations

|
SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) earned top marks from two statewide law enforcement associations for her leadership to help keep all Californians safe. She earned a “100 percent” rating from the California Police Chiefs Association and a “94 percent” rating from the California District Attorneys Association.
“Keeping our communities safe is a core function of government and I take seriously my responsibility to ensure that we have laws that actually promote law and order,” said Senator Bates. “That’s why I’m honored to receive top scores from two of California’s respected public safety organizations. I look forward to continuing to work with the law enforcement community on making our state a better place to live.”
Senator Bates has authored measures this year to promote public safety. This included reclassifying heinous crimes as “violent” (SB 75) and combating opioid drug trafficking (SB 176). Both bills were ultimately blocked by the legislative supermajority. However Governor Brown did sign a law that she co-authored with Senator Janet Nguyen this year (SB 610) that will extend the statute of limitations for the crime of concealing an accidental death.
During the 2017 legislative session, Senator Bates also fought against policies she believes will put all communities at risk. They include:
Click here to view Senator Bates’ 2017 legislative scorecard from the California Police Chiefs Association. Click here to view the scorecard from the California District Attorneys Association.
|
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.