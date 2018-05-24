Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Senate Approves Senator Bates’ Opioid Education Bill

Senate Approves Senator Bates’ Opioid Education Bill

By   /  May 24, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
SACRAMENTO – Yesterday, Senate Bill 1109 authored by Senator Patricia Bates(R-Laguna Niguel) passed unanimously off the Senate floor. SB 1109 would educate the public, especially those who are involved with youth, by explaining to them the risk of addiction and overdose from prescription opioids. The bill now heads to the State Assembly for its consideration.
“For example, San Diego County experienced 239 opioid-related deaths in 2016. I believe some of these tragedies could be prevented with more education. This legislation received unanimous support today in the Senate and I am grateful that my colleagues agree with the importance of educating parents and students on the risks of opioids. Thank you to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan for sponsoring this bill that will help save lives,” said Senator Bates.
In response to the rising number of cases of opioid tragedies in San Diego County and throughout California, Senator Bates partnered with San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan to author SB 1109.
“I’m honored to partner with Senator Bates on urgently passing critical laws that address the increase in opioids related overdose deaths in our community,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. “This legislation brings common sense solutions that protect consumers by telling them the truth about the real risk of addiction and overdose from prescription opiates. It also focuses on the duty of medical professionals and athletic school based programs on educating and informing minors and their parents about the risks of opiate based pain medications.”
Senate Bill 1109 would achieve four objectives:
  • Require continuing medical education for prescribers to include the risks associated with opioid use;
  • Require warning labels on opioid prescription bottles that address the risk of addiction and overdose;
  • Require prescribers of an opioid to a minor to discuss risks with the minor’s parent or guardian before issuing the initial prescription; and
  • Require youth sports organizations to distribute a document annually highlighting the risks of opioid use to each student-athlete and their parent/guardian, and to obtain their parent/guardian’s signature.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on May 24, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 24, 2018 @ 9:40 am
  • Filed Under: State and National

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Assemblymember Waldron – Fire Communities Work Together

Read More →