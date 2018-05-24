Senate Approves Senator Bates’ Opioid Education Bill

SACRAMENTO – Yesterday, Senate Bill 1109 authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) passed unanimously off the Senate floor. SB 1109 would educate the public, especially those who are involved with youth, by explaining to them the risk of addiction and overdose from prescription opioids. The bill now heads to the State Assembly for its consideration.

“For example, San Diego County experienced 239 opioid-related deaths in 2016. I believe some of these tragedies could be prevented with more education. This legislation received unanimous support today in the Senate and I am grateful that my colleagues agree with the importance of educating parents and students on the risks of opioids. Thank you to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan for sponsoring this bill that will help save lives,” said Senator Bates.

In response to the rising number of cases of opioid tragedies in San Diego County and throughout California, Senator Bates partnered with San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan to author SB 1109.

“I’m honored to partner with Senator Bates on urgently passing critical laws that address the increase in opioids related overdose deaths in our community,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. “This legislation brings common sense solutions that protect consumers by telling them the truth about the real risk of addiction and overdose from prescription opiates. It also focuses on the duty of medical professionals and athletic school based programs on educating and informing minors and their parents about the risks of opiate based pain medications.”

Senate Bill 1109 would achieve four objectives: