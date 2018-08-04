Sen. Patricia Bates’ Bill Will Give Californians Relief from Long DMV Lines

|
SACRAMENTO – In an effort to provide some relief to Californians who have to wait for hours at their local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office to conduct routine business, Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will propose urgency legislation that will give an additional 90 days on all license renewals set to expire this year. Her bill will also extend the deadline for new Californians to register their out-of-state cars.
Senator Bates has heard from many frustrated constituents who have waited for several hours at local DMV offices – even those with appointments. She has also heard from new constituents that they cannot meet the legally-allowed 20-day time frame to register out-of-state vehicles because the next available appointments are several weeks away.
As the DMV works to add employees, extend hours, and pursue other actions to address its backlog problems, Senator Bates hopes her bill will provide Californians short-term relief. To encourage long-term improvements at the DMV, she supports a request from Assembly Members Jim Patterson (R-Fresno), Phillip Chen (R-Brea), and Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee for an audit of DMV’s operations. The Audit Committee will consider the request on August 8th.
