Sen. Bates’ Statement on Disruption of Senate Session

Sacramento, CA — Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement after an individual threw a substance onto senators from the Senate visitors’ gallery:



“The incident on the Senate Floor tonight was a criminal act. There is no justification for violence or harmful acts that endanger the public, legislators, or staff. All citizens are entitled to advocate for their positions on public policy, but disrupting public proceedings is unacceptable. The Senate will rise above tonight’s disgusting act and continue to do the people’s work.”

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

