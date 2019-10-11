SEIU Workers Applaud Governor Signature To “Keep Families Home”

Sacramento, CA – The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California released the following statement upon Governor Gavin Newsom signing AB 1482 (Chiu) into law. This crucial legislation will help protect California’s renters by preventing landlords from rent gouging and requiring landlords to have just cause to evict their tenants. The following may be attributed to April Verrett, Executive Boardmember of SEIU California and President of SEIU Local 2015:



“All over California, people — regardless of income or race — are struggling to keep up with the rent. We are pushed into the street or into our cars because profiteering corporate landlords evict us unjustly. No Californian should fear that one missed paycheck or emergency will cost us our homes. SEIU members and our families have fought alongside tenant groups to pass AB 1482 because it will help millions of tenants across the state. We applaud the leadership of Governor Gavin Newsom, the Senate, the Assembly, and the Author who came together to protect millions of renters in California and give us the stability we need to achieve the California Dream. For many, this will be a lifeline to a better future and will help build a California where everyone can afford to live and thrive.”