SEIU 2015 to Host California Gubernatorial Candidates Forum with Milken Institute and AARP

Candidates and experts to discuss urgent need for care for state’s aging population

On Thursday, February 8, SEIU Local 2015 will host the California Gubernatorial Forum on Long Term Care (forum). As part of the forum, the nonpartisan, nonprofit Milken Institute will provide data and insights on the economic impact of long term care. AARP will discuss the changing demographics of California’s aging population and its needs. This forum will be the first time in which long term care for aging Californians is the center of discussion amongst gubernatorial candidates.

The forum will consists of two distinct panels. The first panel will be a discussion with health and aging experts on the importance of investing to build a comprehensive long term care infrastructure in the State of California. The demand for home care workers created by the estimated increase of 9 million California seniors by 2030 is projected to create a need for 200,000 home care workers.

The second panel will be a moderated discussion with California’s gubernatorial candidates (all candidates have been invited to attend) on their various approaches to foster a stronger system for long term care, and address pressing issues for the elderly and disabled. The panel will be moderated by CNBC’s Jane Wells.

What: California Gubernatorial Candidates Forum on Long Term Care

Who: California’s Gubernatorial Candidates

Milken Institute

Nancy McPherson, State Director, AARP California

Dr. Deb Saliba, President, American Geriatrics Society and Director of the Borun Center for Gerontological Research

Dr. Fernando Torres-Gil, Director, UCLA Center for Policy and Research and Aging

Dr. Zaldy Tan, Medical Director of the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program Ana Matosantos, California Budget and Policy Center Board Member

When: Thursday, February 8, 2018 Time: 6 pm to 8 pm PST

Where: Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools. Cocoanut Grove Theater 701 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, 90005