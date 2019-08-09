Seeking For Crisis Response Volunteers

San Diego, CA — Local nonprofit, Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego (TIP) continues responding to a high demand need of crisis intervention requests within San Diego County. Providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy, in collaboration and working side by side with emergency partner agencies, TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

Specially trained citizen volunteers provide care and support to residents who have been traumatized by a personal tragedy or are in a state of crisis. Often survivors are alone, in shock and dismay following a sudden tragedy. TIP partners with Fire, Law Enforcement, Hospitals and the Medical Examiner’s and offers crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Volunteers are trained to respond to a variety of tragedies to offer support: house fires, natural death, drowning, sudden infant deaths (SIDS), suicide, homicide, community disasters are a few examples.

Tragedy does not discriminate and the need for TIP services will continue to exist. TIP volunteers have provided 51,000+ hours of service while assisting over 5,200 citizens in crisis last year. The demand is there, the need is there, what is desired now are compassionate volunteers to help our community.

TIP San Diego will be hosting training academies, which are on nights and weekends, for citizens wanting to join this elite group of dedicated individuals. There is no experience required to attend and volunteer. Registration space is limited. Complete details and registration information can be found online: https://www.tipsandiego.org/become_volunteer.htm or call 855.TIPSD.HELP for more information.





Upcoming Training Academies October 2019

North County Inland February-March 2020

Fallbrook

TheTrauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of San Diego, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that those who are emotionally traumatized in emergency situations receive the assistance they need. To accomplish that goal, TIP works closely with local communities to establish emergency services volunteer programs. Highly-trained and screened citizen volunteers are called to emergency scenes to assist family members, witnesses, and other bystanders directly on-scene, during the investigation.