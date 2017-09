Join us for a look at fashionable reasonably priced secondhand clothes and accessories from trendy to designer styles and those every day basics. Featuring fashions from Brother Benno Thrift Shop .Tt 11:30 am to 1:30 pm , Meadowlark Church at 1918 Redwing Street, San Marcos, CA.

Lunch reservations call 760-432-0772 or 760 -685-1588.