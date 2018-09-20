Second Annual Vista Beer Run

Join us for the 2nd Annual Vista Beer Run Half Marathon and 5k on Sunday, September 30, 6:45 AM – 11:00 AM . Vista is the Microbrewery Capital of the US on a per capita basis. Come match your passion for running with your desire for craft beer in North County’s mecca of Craft! Start and Finish line will be in picturesque Buena Vista Park. 10 Vista Craft Breweries will be in the finish expo with all runners getting their first beer for free (21+ only). Course starts as a trail run, then goes into the Vista Industrial Park, near a dozen different microbreweries