Second Annual ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local

November 6, 2017

Submit Your Application by Nov. 8!
Calling all Oceanside shops and brick-and-mortar businesses (yes, that includes restaurants)! And all local and area makers and artists!
We would love to have you participate in the Second Annual ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local — a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration returning throughout Oceanside from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25-Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.
Planned to entice shoppers to visit and shop at participating local businesses and to purchase locally made products, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a shopping passport, a beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration.
‘Tis the Season to Shop Local is a partnership between MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside, City of Oceanside Economic Development and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. For more details and to download the Shop and Maker Applications, visitwww.shoplocaloceanside.com.
‘TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP LOCAL
PROGRAMS AND EVENTS
Shop Local Holiday
Passport Program
Nov. 25-Dec. 22
A stamp-based program in which shoppers receive stickers by visiting and shopping at participating locations and enter for a chance to win prizes. Prize drawings will be held weekly from Nov. 25 to Dec. 22.
 
Sip & Shop
Downtown Oceanside
Nov. 25
A ticketed event on Small Business Saturday offering local beer and wine tastings inside select participating downtown locations. Must be 21 or over to participate in tastings.
 
 
Merry Makers Fair
Nov. 25-26
A two-day holiday pop-up market in Downtown Oceanside featuring makers of handcrafted and artisanal goods, such as jewelry, home goods, flowers and succulents, woodwork, clothing, accessories, bath and body, paper goods and art.
 
’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest
Nov. 25-Dec. 1
A holiday-themed window decorating contest with prizes adding to the holiday atmosphere throughout Oceanside. The decorating deadline is Dec. 1; judging will take place Dec. 1-7.
 
Holiday Tree Lighting
& Sunset Market
Dec. 7
Oceanside’s annual downtown tree lighting at Regal Oceanside.

MainStreet Oceanside | 760.754.4512 | www.mainstreetoceanside.com 
