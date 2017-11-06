Calling all Oceanside shops and brick-and-mortar businesses (yes, that includes restaurants)! And all local and area makers and artists!

We would love to have you participate in the Second Annual ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local — a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration returning throughout Oceanside from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25-Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 .

Planned to entice shoppers to visit and shop at participating local businesses and to purchase locally made products, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a shopping passport, a beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration.