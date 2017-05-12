VISTA, CA, May 12, 2017 – The Vista Chamber of Commerce held the second annual Rising Star of the Year Scholarship Breakfast on Friday May 12, 2017. The chamber has held monthly breakfast throughout the school year to honor local school seniors with 50 seniors from eight different high schools honored throughout the school year. Those 50 students were the only students eligible to apply for the Rising Star Scholarship. Eleven students were awarded college scholarships at the Rising Star of the Year event.

The mission statement of the Rising Start of the Month is to bring the community together to honor our local high school seniors for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. The core of the Rising Star of the Month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school and community with sincerity and passion.

Honored at this breakfast were the following:

· Ranessa Austin (Guajome Park Academy) – Ranessa will be attending Cal. State University San Marcos and majoring in Criminal Justice.

· Olivia Trillizio (Tri-City Christian) – Olivia will be attending UC Davis and studying Psychology. Olivia wants to get her Ph.D. and become a Therapist.

· Jenna Steffan (North County Trade Tech High) – Jenna will be attending Brigthwood College and plans to become a Medical Assistant.

· Leslie Martinez (Vista High School) – Leslie will be attending Cal Poly Pamona and will be double majoring in Criminology and Biology.

· Mark McGreal (Vista High School) – Mark will be attending UCLA and studying Economics. Mark hopes to start a non-profit organization to help youth understand how to manage money better.

· Steven Harris (Vista High School) – Steven will be going on a mission trip through his church for the next two years to Chile. After completing his mission, Steven plans to attend BYU.

· Guadalupe Bolanos (Major General Raymond Murray) – Guadalupe recently graduate early and is already attending Palomar College. After completing her A.A., Guadalupe plans to attend CSU Fresno to study Criminology and plans to become a Forensic Investigator.

· Crystal Rojas (Mission Vista High School) – Crystal will be attending San Diego State in the fall and studying Psychology. She hopes to become a Counselor or Therapist in the future.

· Xipatly Montano (Alta Vista High School) – Xipatly plans to attend Mira Costa College and study Biology. Xipatly hopes to make a difference in the prevention of animal cruelty.

· Lea Zaric (Rancho Buena Vista) – Lea, who is the Valedictorian of RBV this year, will be attending USCD and studing Neuroscience and Biology. Lea hopes to become a Neurologist in the future.

· Alyssa Maloney (Rancho Buena Vista) – Alyssa will be attending UCLA in the fall and majoring in History. Alyssa plans to become a History Professor in the future.

Over 75 community, civic and business leaders gathered at Vista Entertainment Center to hear from and acknowledge these students. Eight students will receive a $1,000 scholarship and three students will receive an $850 scholarship, all provided by local business sponsors.

Photo Caption (left to right):

Ranessa Austin (Guajome Park Academy), Olivia Trillizio (Tri-City Christian), Jenna Steffan (North County Trade Tech High), Leslie Martinez (Vista High School), Guadalupe Bolanos (Major General Raymond Murray) Crystal Rojas (Mission Vista High School), Xipatly Montano (Alta Vista High School), Lea Zaric (Rancho Buena Vista), Alyssa Maloney (Rancho Buena Vista). Not in attendance: Mark McGreal (Vista High School), Steven Harris (Vista High School).