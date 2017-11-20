Second Annual Holiday Fest With Santa December 9th

Local campus to participate in national event Saturday, December 9th from noon to 2 p.m.

VISTA, CA – November 2017 – Brightwood College in Vista will host its second annual Holiday Fest with Santa Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. in front of Babies R Us and Planet Fitness at the North County Square located at 1980 University Drive #100. The event is free and open to the public, as the community is invited to join Brightwood College for family-friendly activities and holiday cheer, including photos with Santa and writing thank you notes for military troops in partnership with Operation Gratitude. The event will feature local mall vendors, refreshments, a tacky sweater contest, crafts, giveaways and more. Attendees 18 and older can enter to win prizes such as Amazon gift cards.

The event is part of Brightwood College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Holiday Fest events being held at 64 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute and Virginia College locations throughout 17 states.

WHAT: Brightwood College’s Second Annual Holiday Fest with Santa

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 1980 University Drive #100, Vista, CA 92083

PHONE: 760-630-1555

“This event always serves to bring our community together as we celebrate the season,” says Campus President Laura Pitts. “We love hosting the community at our campus, from faculty and students to families and even Santa! Plus, through Operation Gratitude, we have the chance to share our thanks and spread the holiday cheer beyond our neighborhoods with the military serving our country.”

The event will also allow attendees to explore the programs offered through Brightwood College, including: Dental Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Holistic Health Practitioner, Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Pharmacy Technician, Vocational Nursing and X-Ray Technician/Back Office Medical Assistant programs.

For more information about Brightwood College in Vista, visit https://brightwood.edu/vista- ca.

About Brightwood College and Education Corporation of America

Education Corporation of America (ECA) is a category leader in the post-secondary career school market with 70 locations and a current enrollment of over 30,000 students. ECA holdings include Virginia College, Golf Academy of America, Ecotech Institute, Brightwood Career Institute and Brightwood College. Holdings also include the fully onlineNew England College of Business which is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).