Second Annual Fallbrook Writers Conference Coming September 15

Bestselling, Del Mar-based author Jonathan Maberry is keynote speaker

Fallbrook County Library

Fallbrook, CA– August, 2019—Fallbrook County Library and Writers Read, a monthly author and open mic series, are excited to announce the second annual Fallbrook Writers’ Conference. The free, one-day event will be held at the library on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

With financial support from Friends of the Fallbrook Library (FOFL), the conference offers a full day of workshops and presentations on writing craft by successful authors in a spectrum of genres, including young adult and adult fiction, mysteries, memoir and narrative nonfiction. There are also opportunities to pitch manuscripts and book concepts to literary agents, learn how to promote author brands, have one-on-one chats with authors, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow writers and presenting authors in small groups lunches.

Tom Mintun, FOFL president, shared his organization’s enthusiasm for the conference. “It was such a huge success last year, that we were pleased to budget for it again. A limited number of the free registration tickets remain, but library patrons can go to the help desk and find out if any are still available. Needless to say, the popularity of this program and its future will be a topic of discussion for the Friends.”

Conference organizers are also enthusiastic about this year’s keynote speaker, Del Mar-based author Jonathan Maberry, whose theme is “Good Guys Finish First.” He will explain “how positive energy, generosity of spirit, and a sense of fun can genuinely boost your writing career.”

Maberry is a “New York Times”bestselling author, five-time Bram Stoker Award-winner, comic book writer, and editorial director of the renewed “Weird Tales” magazine. His vampire apocalypse book series, V-WARS, is in production as a Netflix original series, starring Ian Somerhalder (of “Lost” and “Vampire Diaries” fame), and will debut this year. Maberry writes in multiple genres, including, suspense, thriller, horror, science fiction, fantasy, and action; and he writes for adults, teens and middle grade.

“We’re grateful for the support of our Southern California authors, literary agents and marketing professionals—and for the second year of support from the Friends of the Fallbrook Library,” Library Branch Manager Kris Jorgensen said. “The first conference last September was a great success, thanks to a collaboration between library staff and volunteers. We’re looking forward to fine-tuning the effort this year. It’s a wonderful resource for our town and the vibrant literary community that grows here.”

Other conference faculty include Huda Al-Marashi, who writes memoir; Mickey Brent, romance novels with an LGBTQ twist; Sara Marchant, memoir and fiction; Laura McNeal, adult and young-adult fiction; Gary Phillips, mystery and graphic novels; David Putnam, mystery; and Marivi Soliven, fiction.

Participating Literary agents include Elise Capron and Jill Marr of the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency; Dara Hyde, of Hill Nadell Literary Agency; and Patricia Nelson, of the Marsal Lyon Literary Agency.

A new offering this year, Fauzia Burke, from FSB Associates, will present on building author platforms.

For more information, visit FallbrookWritersConference.eventbrite.com, and for updates, follow the conference on Twitter, @FallbrookWrites, and on Facebook, @FallbrookWritersRead.For additional information, email FallbrookWriters@gmail.com or call Kit-Bacon Gressitt at 760-522-1064.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook, CA.