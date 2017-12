Pre-Register By Friday! Seasonal Nature Crafts! on Saturday December 9, 2017

Come enjoy making natural decorations for the holidays – using pine cones, berries and our cotton – with Farmer Jones.

Class fee is $5 per child, and $5 per adult Garden entry.

Pre-registration required at farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or (760) 822-6824 so we have enough supplies for all.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is located at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive, at the top of the hill in Brengle Terrace Park.