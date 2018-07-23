Season Finale Of Our Puttin’ Down Roots

Will Feed your Hunger for Klezmer and Roma Music – Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi Closes this Season’s Music Series

Escondido, CA – July 2018 –Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi will be performing at our season finale of Puttin’ Down Roots in the Lyric Court on Friday, July 27th from 7 pm-9 pm.

Yale Strom, one of the world’s leading ethnographer-artists of klezmer and Roma music and history, has composed for theatre, film, radio, television and symphony orchestras.

His current musical endeavor is his band Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi. The band consists of Elizabeth Schwartz as vocals, Fred Benedetti on guitar, Gunnar Biggs on contrabass, and Yale Strom himself on violin.

Together, they play music from traditional klezmer to “new” Jewish jazz and have made fifteen recordings.

Get more information here: http://artcenter.org/event/puttin-roots-yale-strom-hot-pstromi/

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.