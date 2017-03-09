Search Warrants – North County

On March 9, 2017 at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Vista Gang Enforcement Team (GET) served four search warrants in the City of Vista and one in Oceanside. The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED), Escondido PD SWAT, Carlsbad PD SWAT, and Oceanside PD SWAT were used to execute the warrants at four locations. Additionally, Sheriff’s Special Investigation Units, North County Gang Task Force members, County Probation, and a myriad of Sheriff’s Department personnel from across the county were also on hand to assist with searching a total of five locations.

The search warrants were part of a month long investigation into allegations of individuals possessing illegal firearms. One individual appeared to have had ties to criminal street gangs in Northern California and has a violent criminal history.

The search warrants netted over ten AR-15 rifles; some fully automatic, one MAC-10, an abundance of handguns, firearm suppressors, high capacity magazines, explosives, honey oil lab, indoor marijuana grow, three quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, steroids and thousands of rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

One adult female and six adult males were arrested for outstanding arrest warrants, child endangerment, and various firearm and drug related charges.