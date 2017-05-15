‘Under the Sea’- Moonlight Cultural Foundation Gala

Moonlight Cultural Foundation to Take Guests ‘Under the Sea’

at Annual Gala on June 3

An evening under the stars and on the stage; Proceeds benefit premier North County San Diego arts foundation

VISTA, CA – 2017 – Moonlight Cultural Foundation, the premier nonprofit arts foundation supporting North County San Diego, will host their annual summer gala, "Under the Sea," on Saturday, June 3, 2017 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This much-anticipated black-tie event will be a night of enchantment on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage. Guests will enjoy a gourmet sit down dinner, silent and live auctions, and top-notch entertainment courtesy of Moonlight Stage Productions. Gala co-chairs are Kathy Naylor and Diane Waian-Hunten. Tickets are now available via moonlightfoundation.com

Proceeds from this event benefit Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s North County San Diego arts programs, including the City of Vista’s award-winning community treasure Moonlight Stage Productions and the hands-on workshops, trainings, and productions organized by Moonlight Youth Theatre. Foundation leadership believes the arts transforms communities. Their partnership with Moonlight Stage Productions brings together San Diego County families and theatre-lovers to enjoy professional onstage performances, often for the very first time. In collaboration with the Vista Education Foundation and Forte For Children, the Moonlight Cultural Foundation provides opportunities for young people to develop leadership skills, confidence, and creativity.

“We have an exciting season of theatre and music in store for audiences in 2017! The annual Moonlight Cultural Foundation gala offers a unique and intimate opportunity to experience the riches coming to the Moonlight Amphitheatre this summer,” said Toria Watson, CEO, Moonlight Cultural Foundation. “Gala attendees will be treated to performances by Moonlight Stage Productions’ award-winning actors and songs from a diverse range of super talented musicians. There will be something to appeal to everyone and all in support of North County San Diego arts programs.”

ABOUT MOONLIGHT CULTURAL FOUNDATION…Established in 1974, Moonlight Cultural Foundation is the premier 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to promoting culture and diversity through theatre. With a strong focus on North San Diego arts programs, The foundation’s main initiatives are youth theatre training programs and supporting the City of Vista’s Moonlight Stage Productions and its annual summer season of Broadway musicals. With financial, marketing, and program support from the foundation, Moonlight Stage Productions is regarded as one of Southern California’s most professional and mature arts institutions, and position Moonlight Amphitheatre as a cultural destination location.

Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s sponsors include: Muriel & Hans Schiff, Forte For Children, Issa Family Foundation, Tri-City Medical Center, Datron World Communications, Modern Builders Supply, County of San Diego, Pacific Marine Credit Union, Vista Valley Country Club, Lili & Art McIntire, Atlantic & Pacific Management, JWD Incorporated, Scripps, Nordson, and Scatena Daniels Communications.