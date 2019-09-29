SDVC – Veteran of the Year Nominations

Veteran of the Year Nominations Due October 7th The Deadline to submit nominations has been extended to October 7th, but it is still fast upon us!Please get your nominations in soon!Here are nomination links for each category:

• San Diego County Veteran of the Year go to https://www.sdveteranoftheyear.com/san-diego-county-2017-2…/

• Will Hays Lifetime Achievement Award go to https://www.sdveteranoftheyear.com/the-will-hays-lifetime-…/

• San Diego Meritorious Support of Veterans Award Application (for-profit Corporation) go to https://www.sdveteranoftheyear.com/san-diego-county-2017-2…/

• San Diego Veterans Allegiance Award (nonprofit Organization) go to https://www.sdveteranoftheyear.com/san-diego-county-2018-2…/ To Sponsor or purchase tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-veteran-of-the-year-luncheon-tickets-64214024877 For a flyer, click here

SDVC Monthly Meeting Oct 4th, 2019 8:30 am – 10:30 am Marina Village Conference Center 1936 Quivira Way, Dockside Room -San Diego, CA 92109

Upcoming Events From The Community Thu September

Sat September 28th, 2019 United Veterans Council

SAN DIEGO Veterans Memorial Services

Wed October 2nd, 2019 Vet/Fam Regional Forum of San Diego County

Fri October 4th, 2019 San Diego Veterans Coalition

SAN DIEGO SDVC Monthly Meeting

October 11, SDWVN Partnership Meeting

SAN DIEGO WOMEN VETERANS NETWORK STEP Warehouse Distribution

SUPPORT THE ENLISTED PROJECT (STEP) Sat October 12th, 2019

SAN DIEGO WOMEN VETERANS NETWORK Women Warrior Walk

SAN DIEGO WOMEN VETERANS NETWORK Veterans Advisory Council

Mon October 14th, 2019 Coffee & Paint!

Wed October 16th, 2019 One VA

Fri October 18th, 2019 Physical & Emotional Health (PEH) Monthly Conference Call

Sat October 19th, 2019 Free Veteran Legal Clinic (Operating since 2009) with Veteran Seminar on VA Disability Claims.

Free Veteran Legal Clinic

2019 SDVC San Diego Veterans Coalition – 3860 Calle Fortunada San Diego, CA 92123