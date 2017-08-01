SDSU Track & Field Alum Allison Reaser Places Second in Thorpe Cup



Reaser was making her third Thorpe Cup appearance

DUSSELDORF, Germany – San Diego State track and field alum and heptathlete Allison Reaser placed second in the Thorpe Cup this weekend, helping Team USA win the annual competition between the United States and Germany.

The Thorpe Cup is an annual heptathlon and decathlon competition between the United States and Germany, which began in 1993. Each team is comprised of seven men and seven women, with the top five men’s scores and top three women’s scores on each team added together to determine the overall men’s and women’s team winners.

In her third Thorpe Cup appearance, Reaser, a 2014 SDSU graduate, collected 5,782 points, placing second to Arkansas alum Alex Gochenour. Reaser opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (13.57), garnering 1,040 points. She placed 10th in the high jump (5-11) and the shot put (44-00.25) for 724 points and 607 points, respectively. Reaser rebounded with a win in the 200 (23.96) for an additional 985 points and took third in the long jump (19-10.50) for 868 points. A sixth-place finish in the javelin throw (127-06.25) earned her 644 points. She closed out the meet with her second individual event win of the day, in the 800 (2:13.49), for 914 points.

Reaser, an El Segundo, Calif., native, earned her spot on Team USA at the Thorpe Cup with a sixth-place finish at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships earlier this summer. The 2014 SDSU graduate has competed in seven-straight U.S. outdoor championship meets.