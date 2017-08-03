SDSU Men’s Hoops Gets Sac State in Wooden Legacy whenever

SDSU-Sacramento State set for Thanksgiving night
SAN DIEGO – The pairings for the for the 2017 Wooden Legacy have been revealed and San Diego State will face Sacramento State in the first round of the eight-team tournament set to take place on the Cal State Fullerton campus.
The Aztecs and Hornets will share the Titan Gym hardwood on Thursday, Nov. 23, at 10 p.m. PT on ESPNU. An SDSU win sends it to Friday’s 4 p.m. PT game (ESPN2) vs. the winner of Georgia-Cal State Fullerton. A loss puts the Aztecs in the Friday’s 6:30 p.m. PT game (ESPNEWS) vs. either UGA or CSUF.
The other half of the bracket features Saint Mary’s and Harvard at 1 p.m. PT Thanksgiving afternoon (ESPNEWS), and Saint Joseph’s and Washington State at 3:30 p.m. PT (ESPN3).
San Diego State, the 2013 Wooden Legacy champion, will face Sacramento State for the first time since a 92-69 win at then-Cox Arena on Dec. 2, 2000. The Aztecs have won three straight in the series and are 3-1 all-time vs. the Hornets.
All-Session tickets will go on sale on Sept. 13 and can be purchased at fullertontitans.com or by calling (657) 278-2783. Additional ticket and travel package information can be found on the event web site at www.TheWoodenLegacy.com.
Thursday, November 23
Game 1 – Saint Mary’s vs. Harvard, 1 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS
Game 2 – Saint Joseph’s vs. Washington State, 3:30 p.m. PT, ESPN3
Game 3 – Georgia vs. Cal State Fullerton, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS
Game 4 – San Diego State vs. Sacramento State, 10 p.m. PT, ESPNU
Friday, November 24
Game 5 – Saint Mary’s/Harvard winner vs. Saint Joseph’s/Washington State winner, 10:30 a.m. PT, ESPNEWS
Game 6 – Saint Mary’s/Harvard loser vs. Saint Joseph’s/Washington State loser, 1 p.m. PT, ESPN3
Game 7 – Georgia/Cal State Fullerton winner vs. San Diego State/Sacramento State winner, 4 p.m. PT, ESPN2
Game 8 – Georgia/Cal State Fullerton loser vs. San Diego State/Sacramento State loser, 6:30 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS
Sunday, November 26
Game 9 – Game 6 and Game 8 losers, 11:30 a.m. PT, ESPN3
Game 10 – Game 5 and Game 7 losers, 2 p.m. PT, ESPNU
Game 11 – Game 6 and Game 8 winners, 6:30 p.m. PT, ESPN3
Game 12, Championship – Game 5 and Game 7 winners, 9 p.m. PT, ESPN2