SDSU Men’s Hoops Gets Sac State in Wooden Legacy whenever

SDSU-Sacramento State set for Thanksgiving night

SAN DIEGO – The pairings for the for the 2017 Wooden Legacy have been revealed and San Diego State will face Sacramento State in the first round of the eight-team tournament set to take place on the Cal State Fullerton campus.

The Aztecs and Hornets will share the Titan Gym hardwood on Thursday, Nov. 23, at 10 p.m. PT on ESPNU. An SDSU win sends it to Friday’s 4 p.m. PT game (ESPN2) vs. the winner of Georgia-Cal State Fullerton. A loss puts the Aztecs in the Friday’s 6:30 p.m. PT game (ESPNEWS) vs. either UGA or CSUF.

The other half of the bracket features Saint Mary’s and Harvard at 1 p.m. PT Thanksgiving afternoon (ESPNEWS), and Saint Joseph’s and Washington State at 3:30 p.m. PT (ESPN3).

San Diego State, the 2013 Wooden Legacy champion, will face Sacramento State for the first time since a 92-69 win at then-Cox Arena on Dec. 2, 2000. The Aztecs have won three straight in the series and are 3-1 all-time vs. the Hornets.

All-Session tickets will go on sale on Sept. 13 and can be purchased at fullertontitans.com or by calling (657) 278-2783. Additional ticket and travel package information can be found on the event web site at www.TheWoodenLegacy.com.

Thursday, November 23

Game 1 – Saint Mary’s vs. Harvard, 1 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS

Game 2 – Saint Joseph’s vs. Washington State, 3:30 p.m. PT, ESPN3

Game 3 – Georgia vs. Cal State Fullerton, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS

Game 4 – San Diego State vs. Sacramento State, 10 p.m. PT, ESPNU

Friday, November 24

Game 5 – Saint Mary’s/Harvard winner vs. Saint Joseph’s/Washington State winner, 10:30 a.m. PT, ESPNEWS

Game 6 – Saint Mary’s/Harvard loser vs. Saint Joseph’s/Washington State loser, 1 p.m. PT, ESPN3

Game 7 – Georgia/Cal State Fullerton winner vs. San Diego State/Sacramento State winner, 4 p.m. PT, ESPN2

Game 8 – Georgia/Cal State Fullerton loser vs. San Diego State/Sacramento State loser, 6:30 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS

Sunday, November 26

Game 9 – Game 6 and Game 8 losers, 11:30 a.m. PT, ESPN3

Game 10 – Game 5 and Game 7 losers, 2 p.m. PT, ESPNU

Game 11 – Game 6 and Game 8 winners, 6:30 p.m. PT, ESPN3