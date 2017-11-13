SDSU Men’s Basketball Signs Trio to National Letters of Intent

Signees to be on campus for 2018-19 campaign

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State men’s basketball head coach Brian Dutcher announced the signing of Jordan Campbell, Joel Mensah and Nathan Mensah to National Letters of Intent. The trio will be on campus in time for the 2018-19 academic year.

Campbell is a 6-2, 160-pound guard out of Adelanto High. In 2016-17 at Adelanto, Campbell averaged 29.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, while leading AHS to a 22-3 record, according to MaxPreps. Campbell signs with the Aztecs as a three-star performer by Rivals and 247Sports.

Joel Mensah put his signature on his NLI while completing his senior year at JSerra Catholic High. Standing at 6-10 and 215 pounds, Mensah is considered a four-star player, ranking No. 29 among all centers nationally, according to ESPN, and is a three-star power forward by Rivals and 247Sports. As a junior, he averaged 14.9 points on 54 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots, according to MaxPreps.

Nathan Mensah will come to America’s Finest City from Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada. At 6-10, 210 pounds, Mensah is considered the 14th-best center nationally and a four-star signee by ESPN. Recruiting services Rivals and 247Sports lists him as a three-star player. Prior to his time at Findlay, Mensah played at Prolific Prep in Napa where he led the squad to a 29-2 record last season, a No. 13 national ranking and a No. 4 rating in the state of California, according to MaxPreps.

The signing class will join a San Diego State program that has won a Mountain West-high 10 conference championships and has been to the postseason in 11 of the last 12 years.

The aforementioned program will look to move to 2-0 on Tuesday when it plays at Arizona State. Game time is set for 7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Networks.