SDSU Joe Moore Award Mid-Season Honor Roll

The No. 19 San Diego State football team offensive line was named Monday to the Joe Moore Award Mid-Season Honor Roll for its performance through the first six games of the regular season.

The honor goes to units that display a high level of toughness, effort, consistency, technique and “finishing.” The voting subcommittee uses game footage and coach-submitted footage to award the honor.

Despite having three underclassmen on the starting line, the Aztec’s O-line helped the team average 222.8 rushing yards per game and contributed to Heisman Trophy candidate Rashaad Penny’s highly successful season. Penny is the leader in all-purpose yards per game (220.83) and ranks third nationally with 165.5 rushing yards per game.

With the win against UNLV last week, the Aztecs jumped three spots to No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll released Sunday but remained No. 19 in the Associated Press poll. At No. 18, that’s the highest San Diego State has been since 1977 when the team was ranked No. 16 in the AP poll.

With two higher-ranked teams losing this week — No. 17 Louisville lost to NC State and No. 18 Utah lost to Stanford — there was a chance for the Aztecs to move up in the AP rankings, but instead, they were leap-frogged by the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame moved five spots, from No. 21 to No. 16, following its win over North Carolina, who is now 1-5.

Aztecs coach Rocky Long said he isn’t concerned about the rankings and doesn’t “look at those things.”

“Those things only matter at the end of the year anyway so as the season goes along, it doesn’t make any difference to me whatsoever,” he said at a press conference Tuesday.

At 6-0, this is the best start for SDSU since 1975. San Diego State has won eight consecutive games and is 14-2 in its last 16 games and 27-3 in its last 30.

The Aztecs will play host to the Boise State Broncos at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SDCCU Stadium.