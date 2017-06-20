Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  SDG&E Caution Phone Scam Alert

SDG&E Caution Phone Scam Alert

By   /  June 20, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
We’ve warned our customers in the past of an on-going phone scam targeting consumers nationwide, where criminals impersonate SDG&E over the phone and make demands for payment.These scammers use technnology to “spoof” their caller ID, so a call appears to be from SDG&E, by displaying San Diego Gas & Electric and our main customer service number, 800-411-7343 regardless of the actual source of the call.  If you receive a call that makes you at all suspicious or uncomfortable, hang up or do not answer the call.
See more information:
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 12 mins ago on June 20, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 20, 2017 @ 1:07 am
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

9th Annual “Taste of Vista

Read More →