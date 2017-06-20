SDG&E Caution Phone Scam Alert

We’ve warned our customers in the past of an on-going phone scam targeting consumers nationwide, where criminals impersonate SDG&E over the phone and make demands for payment.These scammers use technnology to “spoof” their caller ID, so a call appears to be from SDG&E, by displaying San Diego Gas & Electric and our main customer service number, 800-411-7343 regardless of the actual source of the call. If you receive a call that makes you at all suspicious or uncomfortable, hang up or do not answer the call.
