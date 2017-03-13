SD Sheriff Homicide Investigation in Vista

On 3-12-17, at approximately 10:45 p.m., San Diego Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a radio call of a fight at 1420 Phil Mar Ln., Vista. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the occupants of the residence and the subject who called the Sheriff’s Department. All of the subjects on scene were uncooperative and refused to provide deputies with any information about the fight. Simultaneously, deputies detained a male subject as he was driving away from the residence. The male essentially stated he had just left his ex-girlfriend’s residence (1420 Phil Mar Ln.) after he was involved in a physical altercation with her brother. The male had minor visible injuries that he stated were incurred during the altercation and deputies ultimately determined he was the victim of an assault.

After further investigation, deputies determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested for CVC 23152(a) Driving Under the Influence. He was transported to the Vista Patrol Station for processing and paramedics responded to evaluate his injuries; he ultimately refused medical treatment. Due to the injuries the victim sustained during the assault, he was released on his own recognizance at approximately 1:00 a.m.

On 3-13-17, at approximately 5:33 am, Sheriff’s Deputies again responded to 1420 Phil Mar Ln. The reporting party told dispatchers she arrived at her friend’s home and found three people dead inside. Deputies arrived on scene and located three subjects who were deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to investigate. The preliminary investigation indicated the assault victim returned to the residence on Phil Mar Ln. where he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her brother before killing himself. The Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and will confirm the cause and manner of the deaths. The investigation is on-going and further details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.