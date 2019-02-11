SD REP Announces Return Of Award Winning Piano Virtuoso Hershey Felder In Beethoven

SAN DIEGO – February 2019 – San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) has announced the return of San Diego’s beloved artist, Hershey Felder with his latest smash hit celebrating the world’s greatest composer, Beethoven. Following his triumphs as Piotr Tchaikovsky and Irving Berlin in 2017-2018, the brilliant Hershey Felder will bring Ludwig van Beethoven to life through the eyes of a Viennese doctor who spent his boyhood by the Maestro’s side in Beethoven. Directed by Joel Zwick, performances of Hershey Felder, Beethoven run February 21 – March 24, 2019, at the Lyceum Stage Theatre. Tickets start at $25 and are currently on sale to the general public. Beethoven previews on February 21.

Described by American Theatre Magazine as “a seductive portraitist, compelling storyteller, and superb concert pianist,” Hershey Felder returns to San Diego REP as Beethoven and Dr. Gerhard von Breuning, the young boy who cared for him in the last years of his life. American Theatre continued “In a category all his own, ‘musical biographies’ does not come close to suggesting what he does.” Felder commands the profound musical understanding to bring this legend to life, offering an enthralling performance that can satisfy musical experts, as well as captivate audience members with little background in classical music.” The Chicago Tribune also praised his prior performance as Beethoven as “the most emotionally charged, the most powerfully played and the most interesting,” while Chicago Critic commended the show as “a fantastic, mesmerizing and completely engaging theatrical experience.”

The new production is based on the original Aus dem Schwarzspanierhaus by Dr. Gerhard von Breuning, with text by Felder that brings to life some of Beethoven’s greatest compositions. The highly acclaimed Felder has illuminated Beethoven and his 5th and 9th symphonies, “Moonlight Sonata,” “Pathetique Sonata,” “Emperor Concerto,” “Fur Elise,” and more, in a deep and revealing light. Hershey Felder, Beethoven is an intense and unforgettable journey through time that immerses audiences in the astounding life of the Maestro.

“Virtuosity is one of the central ongoing quests of our artistic efforts. There is no artist who more perfectly deserves to be called a virtuoso than Hershey Felder,” shared Sam Woodhouse, San Diego REP Artistic Director. “He is simply one of the most gifted writers/actors/musicians to ever play the Lyceum in San Diego REP’s 43-year history. We are honored and thrilled to have Hershey back at The REP.”

Hershey Felder, Beethoven features scenic design by Hershey Felder, costume design byTheatr’ Hall, Paris, lighting and projection design by Christopher Ash, sound design and production management by Erik Carstensen, assistant lighting design by Erik Barry, Historical and biographical research by Meghan Maiya, M.A. and associate direction byTrevor Hay. The show is produced by Samantha F. Voxakis, Karen Racanelli, and Erik Carstensen.

Performances for Hershey Felder, Beethoven run February 21 – March 24, 2019, at the Lyceum Stage Theatre in Horton Plaza. Tickets range from $25.00 to $114.00 and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling the box office at 619-544-1000, or online at sdrep.org.

HERSHEY FELDER (Playwright/Performer/Scenic Design) Named toTime Magazine's 2016 Top 10 Plays and Musicals, Hershey Felder has played over 5,000 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world's most prestigious theatres and has broken box office records consistently. American Theatre Magazine has said, "Hershey Felder is in a category all his own." His shows include:George Gershwin Alone (Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, West End's Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, and Our Great Tchaikovsky. His compositions and recordings include Aliyah, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra; Fairytale, a musical; Les Anges de Paris, Suite for Violin and Piano; Song Settings; Saltimbanques for Piano and Orchestra; Etudes Thematiques for Piano; and An American Story for Actor and Orchestra. Hershey is the adaptor, director and designer for the internationally performed play-with-music The Pianist of Willesden Lane with Steinway artist Mona Golabek; producer and designer for the musical Louis and Keely: 'Live' at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn. Upcoming projects include the world premiere of A Paris Love Story, featuring the music of Claude Debussy and a new musical based on the award-winning book Out on a Ledge by Eva Libitzky. Hershey has operated a full-service production company since 2001. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University's Department of Music and is married to Kim

