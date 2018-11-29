SD Children’s Choir to Celebrate the Holidays at 29th Annual Winter Concert and Sing-along

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Children’s Choir is presenting “Let it Glow,” a festive holiday performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 8 at College Avenue Baptist Church.

Beloved holiday favorites will be featured and audience members of all ages will get to participate in Christmas carols and even a simple Chanukah round with a little part-singing.

“There are songs that when played, you can’t help but sing along,” said Carrie Cottriall, executive director of the San Diego Children’s Choir. “The holiday season is rife with them. So go give in to the urge! Come and sing quintessential holiday music with the beautiful voices of our choristers.”

Additional highlights will include an intimate arrangement of Silent Night in celebration of its 200th birthday, as well as several classics with organ, including Bach’s Jesu Bleibet Meine Freude and Shubert’s Ave Maria.

“Join us in spreading the warmth of the season. It will be fun. And no singing skills are necessary,” said Cottriall.

The San Diego Children’s Choir is the oldest largest choir for children ages 4-18 in the county. It has five ensembles and introductory programs for low-income youth and for children in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. All five ensembles will perform at the winter concert.

Financial support is provided by the California Arts Council, City of San Diego’s Commission for Arts and Culture and the County of San Diego.

WHAT: “Let It Glow”

29th Annual Winter Concert & Sing-along

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, December 8

WHERE: College Avenue Baptist Church. 4747 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115

Tickets: Adults/$15 Child/$7.50

Online: sdcchoir.org • Call: (858) 587-1087 • Email: sdcc@sdcchoir.org

The San Diego Children’s Choir (SDCC) was founded in 1990 by teacher and music professional Polly Campbell. Polly recognized the urgent need to give children access to music education that had been diminished or removed from public schools. The San Diego Children’s Choir is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization. It is the area’s oldest and largest after-school choral training and performance program. Tuition and other forms of earned income cover less than half of the Choir’s costs. The rest is raised through the generous support of our community. For more information, visit sdcchoir.org, Facebook at San Diego Children’s Choir or call (858) 587-1087.