Scripps Ranch Theatre Kicks Off Their 40th Season

Scripps Ranch Theatre is preparing to open their 40th Season with Communicating Doors – running from September 7th – October 7th. The piece is directed by Jacquelyn Ritz. The cast includes the talented San Diego performers, Paul Morgavo, Sibongile Ngako, Charles Peters, Kate Rose Reynolds, Wendy Waddell & John W. Wells III.

Scripps Ranch Theatre, located on the campus of Alliant Int’l University in Scripps Ranch kicks off their 40th Season – Season 2018/2019 with Communicating Doors, by by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Jacquelyn Ritz. The production runs on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm from September 7 – October 7.

Artistic Director, Jill Drexler shared “Our 40th Season kicks off in September with Alan Ayckbourn’s classic British comedy/thriller, Communicating Doors. 40 years is a wonderfully long time to make our home in this community – and we look forward to continuing to engage and entertain our family of patrons with a diverse offering of exciting productions.”

Ayckbourn’s classic piece brings us three women who each have business in a hotel suite. One of them has narrowly escaped being murdered, one is about to be murdered, and one was murdered two decades before. Impossible? Not when the door in the corner leads back to the same suite 20 years earlier…

“A real knockout. This is a show to see.” – The New York Post

The cast includes the talented San Diego performers, Paul Morgavo, Sibongile Ngako, Charles Peters, Kate Rose Reynolds, Wendy Waddell & John W. Wells III.

SRT’s 40th Season Continues…

She Loves Me … by Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick – Directed by Ted Leib – Nov 9 – Dec 16

Perhaps the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. Shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who don’t see eye-to-eye, have both responded to a lonely-hearts advertisement. Sound familiar? By the songwriting team of Fiddler on The Roof.

Dancing Lessons … by Mark St. Germain – Directed by Megan DeBoard – Jan 25 – Feb 24, 2019 a co-production with Oceanside Theatre Company

A heartwarming story laced with humor about a young man with Asperger syndrome seeking the instruction of an injured dancer in order to survive an awards dinner. As their relationship unfolds, they’re both caught off-guard by the discoveries that they make about each other and themselves.

Return Engagements … by Bernard Slade – March 29 – April 28, 2019

This ingenious comedy is by the author of Same Time, Next Year. Act 1 consists of three vignettes showing separate couples, and in Act II, we meet the couples 25 years later and learn how they ended up and how they are linked together.

Move Over, Mrs. Markham – by Ray Cooney and John Chapman – May 31 – Jun 30, 2019

By the authors of Not Now, Darling. A hilarious and hectic British farce revolving around the misunderstandings, mix-ups and mistaken identities that ensue when different sets of hopeful lovers all converge in the put-upon Markhams’ bedroom. A wild zany free-for-all.