Scripps Nurse From San Marcos Wins National Nurse of the Year Award

Elizabeth Batcher, R.N., recognized for transformational leadership

SAN MARCOS, CA– – The American Nurses Credentialing Center recently presented Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla emergency department nurse Elizabeth Batcher, R.N., (shown center in attached photo) with its 2018 National Magnet Nurse of the Year Award in Transformational Leadership. Batcher, who lives in San Marcos, is co-chair of the hospital’s Clinical Mentor Committee, and she has played a key leadership role in establishing two life-saving ED programs – extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment and the Code Sepsis process.

The award recognizes nurse leaders who set high expectations, inspire others to look beyond their own self-interest and encourage teams to reach for the improbable. Batcher, who has been with Scripps Health for 12 years, was joined at the awards ceremony in Denver by Sue Eisher, R.N., Scripps La Jolla emergency services supervisor.

(shown left in attached photo), and Rose Colangelo, R.N., Scripps La Jolla emergency services manager (shown right in attached photo).

