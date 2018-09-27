Scripps HealthExpress Walk-In Clinic Opens in Vista

Convenient health care offered on same-day, walk-in basis

VISTA, Calif. – Scripps Health today announced the opening of a Scripps HealthExpress location at its existing Scripps Coastal Medical Center Vista outpatient center. The opening is part of a major expansion of Scripps’ walk-in, convenient care division.

The Vista HealthExpress site, located at 130 Cedar Road, is open to all patients ages 5 and older, not just current Scripps patients. Open seven days a week, HealthExpress hours run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

Patients also can call a new nurse triage line during those same hours for assistance in asking questions about their condition prior to visiting HealthExpress and to determine what course of care is most appropriate.

The Vista site is supervised by physicians from Scripps Coastal Medical Group, with care provided by nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

“Life doesn’t happen only during business hours,” said Anthony Chong, M.D., a family medicine physician and chief medical officer of Scripps Coastal Medical Group. “That’s why HealthExpress is open when patients need us the most, from early morning to late in the evening every day of the week.”

HealthExpress offers a wide variety of medical services for minor illnesses and injuries on a walk-in, same-day basis.

Services include:

Care for flu-like symptoms, ear infections, sinus infections, urinary tract infections, skin conditions, bug bites and stings, and other minor conditions

Vaccinations for the flu, tetanus, pertussis and diphtheria

Care for minor cuts, burns and wounds

Point of care tests for blood sugar, pregnancy, strep and flu

Accessing care at HealthExpress is easy, and no appointment is necessary. Patients can walk in or hold their place in line through a triage nurse by dialing 858-554-7439 or by visitingwww.scrippshealthexpress.org.

HealthExpress accepts payment through most health insurance plans as well as by credit card, cash and check. Visits, excluding physicals, are billed as a primary care office visit.

Additional HealthExpress locations will open at other Scripps outpatient locations across San Diego County through early October.

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 750,000 patients annually through the dedication of 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 15,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, home health care services, 27 outpatient centers and clinics, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research. With three highly respected graduate medical education programs, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked five times as one of the nation’s best health care systems by Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals are ranked No. 1 in San Diego County and among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Scripps also is recognized by Advisory Board, Fortune and Working Mother magazine as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at www.scripps.org.