Scripps Family Estate Sale to Benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth & Humble Design

San Diego, CA – The family of Kathy and Bill Scripps, together with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, Just in Time for Foster Youth and Humble Design have created a unique collaboration to address the growing issue of homelessness in San Diego County.

More than 500 items of household furniture and accessories donated by the Scripps family will be sold at an estate sale to benefit foster youth and homeless families. The sale will take place at a 10,000-sq. ft. warehouse at 220 N. Quince Street, Escondido, CA 92025, starting with a preview from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Friday January 26th, followed by an auction from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. An open sale will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. If there are any remaining items, the sale will continue on Sunday, January 27th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The public is invited to purchase quality furnishings at a great price and help meet one of San Diego’s most pressing needs.

Kathy Scripps shared, “Our family loved the idea of giving other families a warm and comfortable home after facing homelessness. Having a safe, stable place to live is a critical need for families and for young people entering adulthood.”

Pacific Sotheby’s real estate agents, Scott Robeson and Cathy Gilchrist-Colmar, who are selling the Scripps’ home in Rancho Santa Fe, added, “Our first priority is always to help people achieve their dreams, whether it’s families who are making their next move or foster youth and families who are creating a new life for themselves.”

Just in Time for Foster Youth and Humble Design model the best of nonprofit collaboration by working together to serve their overlapping missions. Both organizations seek to turn four bare walls into a clean, dignified and welcoming home by repurposing gently used household goods.

Just in Time engages a caring community of volunteers to help young people achieve self-sufficiency and well-being when they leave the foster care system without family support, while Humble Design assists families coming out of homeless and abuse shelters with the process of rebuilding their lives.

About Just in Time for Foster Youth

Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) is a nonprofit that serves young people who leave the foster care system at age 18 without a safety net or a family to assist with their transition to adulthood. JIT provides a community of support to help these young adults stay on the path to self-sufficiency. Serving over 700 youth annually, JIT is focused on stable housing, essential education, meaningful employment, financial security, reliable transportation, positive connections, confidence and well-being. For more information, visit www.jitfosteryouth.org.

About Humble Design

Humble Design is a nonprofit helping families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. Their mission to turn four bare walls into a clean, dignified and welcoming home by repurposing gently used household goods. It’s a very simple idea that can change a family’s future. For more information, visithttp://www.humbledesign.org.