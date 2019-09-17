Screening of “The Burden”

The Burden September 26, 2019 6pm-9pm “Climate change is real and a direct threat to the national security of the United States.“ Defense Secretary James Mattis

Don’t miss this rare screening of the national award-winning documentary “THE BURDEN” (https://www.amresproject.org/the-burden) including a live discussion with the filmmaker. In this film you will learn from top military experts how fossil fuel dependence is our greatest long-term national security threat, and why our military is ready and willing to speed the transition to clean energy.

Joining us via Skype will be “THE BURDEN’s” creator Roger Sorkin who directed, produced, and edited this groundbreaking film in conjunction with the Truman Project. Roger founded and runs the American Resilience Project, which has produced such acclaimed documentaries as “Tidewater” and “Current Revolution”. September 26, 2019 6pm at the Leeds Ranch, 2251 Catalina Ave, Vista, CA 92084.

Featuring guest moderator Eve Simmons, a decades-long environmental speaker, activist, former Congressional Liaison and Lobbyist, wildlife guide, and Fish and Wildlife Advisory Commissioner. Visit her blog THE GREEN FLASH Awakening Your True Nature… with Eve Simmons.

Starting at 5:30 PM there will be live music by Dryad (Sabine and Jon Sherman) prior to the film. https://www.dryadflutes.com/

Popcorn and beverages will be provided. You are welcome to bring a “brown bag lunch/dinner” or takeout to eat. *The Leeds home is at the end of a long driveway off the main road. Look for the orange traffic cone to see where to turn. This event is hosted by Nikki and Merrill Leeds and the North County Climate Change Alliance. Please contact nikkileeds@cox.net to RSVP or for any questions.

Suzanne Ryan, North County Climate Change Alliance 760-271-2229