Screening of Stand & Deliver At Library

Screening of Stand and Deliver at Oceanside Public Library

The Oceanside Public Library invites the community for a screening of the film Stand and Deliver on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Foundation Room at 330 N. Coast Highway. The film is based on the true life of high school math teacher Jaime Escalante who, against all odds, successfully taught his students calculus and helped them achieve their goal of passing the AP Calculus exam. For his portrayal of Jaime Escalante, actor Edward James Olmos received an Academy Award nomination. Olmos will be the keynote speaker at 3:00 p.m. at the Latino Book & Family Festival on Saturday, September 28 at MiraCosta College at 1 Barnard Drive. The film screening is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and is open to the public. For more information about Library programs and events, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.