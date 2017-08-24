Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  SCORE San Diego – Women’s Networking Breakfast

SCORE San Diego – Women’s Networking Breakfast

By   /  August 24, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

SCORE San Diego  will host a Women’s Networking Breakfast on  Friday, September 8th , 7:45 am  to 11:00 am at the Sheraton Mission Valley, 1433 Camino del Rio South, San Diego.

Featured speakers will be Susan Lamping,  Vice President of Sales at CDC Small Business Finance. Rosalinda Delgado, Lead Business Development at ACCION  and Joe Moreno, Chief Technology Officer at It’s Borrowed.

Alternative Financing For Small Business…start up and small businesses often find traditional lending difficult – if not impossible to qualify in today’s environment.  In this panel presentation, three alternatives to conventional financing including micro lending, small business-specific lending and crowfunding will be discussed.

Register today at http://sandiego.score.org.

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 13 hours ago on August 24, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 25, 2017 @ 1:35 am
  • Filed Under: Local, North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

15th Annual Vista Viking Festival

Read More →