SCORE San Diego – Women’s Networking Breakfast

SCORE San Diego will host a Women’s Networking Breakfast on Friday, September 8th , 7:45 am to 11:00 am at the Sheraton Mission Valley, 1433 Camino del Rio South, San Diego.

Featured speakers will be Susan Lamping, Vice President of Sales at CDC Small Business Finance. Rosalinda Delgado, Lead Business Development at ACCION and Joe Moreno, Chief Technology Officer at It’s Borrowed.

Alternative Financing For Small Business…start up and small businesses often find traditional lending difficult – if not impossible to qualify in today’s environment. In this panel presentation, three alternatives to conventional financing including micro lending, small business-specific lending and crowfunding will be discussed.

Register today at http://sandiego.score.org.