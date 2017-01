After-School Drama Classes YOUNG ACTORS DRAMA CLASS Mondays 3:30pm – 5 pm January 23 – March 20, 2017 Class A: ages 6-10 Class B: ages 11-15 In a fun and creative environment, young actors develop theatre skills, gain confidence and develop social skills through collaboration and performance. The class will culminate in a showcase performance of the play for friends and family. Maximum enrollment 25 students. Spring Break Camp CAMP INTREPID: SPRING BREAK Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm April 10 – 14, 2017 Ages 6-15 In a fun and creative environment, campers develop theatre skills, gain confidence and develop social skills through collaboration and performance. Professional teaching artists lead young actors through the development of a musical, complete with songs, staging and costuming. The week will culminate in a showcase performance of the play for friends and family. Give the gift of theatre to your child today! All classes will be held at the Encinitas Community Center.

Learn more about the location here.