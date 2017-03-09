Scholar -Athlete Luncheon Recognizes Academic Excellence

Jennifer Milo

SAN MARCOS, CAOn Tuesday at the second-annual Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, 267 Cal State San Marcos student-athletes were honored for their dedication in the classroom and academic achievements during the Spring 2016 and Fall 2016 semesters with GPA of 3.00 or higher (on a 4.0 scale).University President Dr. Karen S. Haynes was the keynote speaker at Tuesday’s event. Remarks were also made by Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. Ben Cherry and Director of Athletics

“I am proud to be by our student-athletes’ side as we continue to elevate Cougar Athletics to a whole new level of success and excitement,” said Dr. Haynes. “By keeping their mind on their studies – while at the same time exhibiting a steadfast commitment to their sport – the student-athletes exemplify that, at Cal State San Marcos, the athletic quest is not separate from the intellectual one.”

CSUSM student-athletes have clearly achieved in the classroom and on the playing field during the Department’s NCAA Division II transition.

Fifty-four student-athletes were named to the Winter, Spring and Fall 2016 California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) All-Academic Team. In order to be named CCAA All-Academic, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore in academic standing and must have posted a GPA of 3.3 or higher during the semester.

In addition, Dr. Cherry remarked that 62-percent of student-athletes (including freshmen) earned a 3.0 GPA or higher in Fall 2016, a department record.

In Fall 2016, 16 student-athletes earned the CSUSM Athletics Mangrum Award for Academic Excellence after achieving a 4.0 GPA. 68 received the Big Blue Award for holding GPAs of 3.5-3.99 and 69 were recognized with the Cougar Award for GPAs of 3.0 to 3.49.