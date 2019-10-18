Loading...
Scare Away Hunger – Peanut Butter Drive

October 17, 2019

Scare Away Hunger – Peanut Butter Drive benefiting the North County Food Bank. Drop off Peanut Butter at the following businesses throughout the month of October.

  • Vista Chamber of Commerce – 127 Main Street Vista
  • Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce – 5934 Priestly Dr, Carlsbad
  • San Marcos Chamber of Commerce – 251 North City Dr #128, San Marcos
  • Oceanside Chamber of Commerce – 928 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside
  • Encinitas Chamber of Commerce – 535 Encinitas Blvd Suite 116, Encinitas
  • North County Food Bank -680 Rancheros Dr. San marcos
